Shimla police issue travel advisory

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:36 IST

With the New Year’s Eve fast approaching and the tourist influx increasing, the Shimla police have issued an advisory for tourists planning to visit the state capital for celebrations.

The police have advised tourists to book hotels in advance and to get information about the nearest parking lots. Tourists have also been advised to avoid consuming liquor and smoking at public places, including The Mall and The Ridge, as drinking and smoking in public place is an offence in Shimla and such areas are under surveillance cameras.

Shimla police have advised tourists who have booked hotels in Kufri, Mashobra, Naldhera and Dhalli to use the Tutikandi-Dhalli bypass road.

Offenders causing a ruckus in the town will not be spared and a stern action will be taken against them under the HP Police Act, the advisory said. Tourists have also been advised to take care of their belongings especially mobile phones, purses and wallets as multiple complaints of personal belongings getting misplaced were received by the police last year.

Any type of assistance required will be provided at the police control room located at The Mall.Complaints can also be filed there.

Vehicles should be parked in the parking lots and any information regarding parking lots can be taken from the police help desk at Tutikandi.

Superintendent of police (SP), Shimla, Omapati Jamwal said, “All necessary arrangements have been made by the police administration so that people can enjoy New Year’s without any inconvenience. We wish everyone a happy New Year.”

Every year, there is an increase in the number of tourists coming to Shimla, as the hill town continues to remain a popular destination to celebrate holidays in. Hotel occupancy in Shimla has already reached 100%. This year, snowfall is also expected on New Year’s eve.

Pointers:

*Book hotels in advance and get information about the nearest parking lots

*Avoid consuming liquor and smoking at public places

*Use the Tutikandi-Dhalli bypass road if you have booked hotels in Kufri, Mashobra, Naldhera and Dhalli

*Take care of your personal belongings especially mobile phones, purses and wallets

*Any assistance required will be provided and complaints will be registered at the police control room at The Mall

*Information regarding parking lots can be taken from the police help desk at Tutikandi