Shimlapuri’s positive patient has no recent foreign travel history

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:10 IST

The 69-year-old woman from Shimlapuri who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday has no recent history of foreign travel.

Health authorities suspect this may be a case of community transfer and she may have come in contact with an infected person during her recent visit to Mohali.

As per information, she had travelled on an AC super luxury Punbus on March 17 to visit her niece Manjeet Kaur who lives in Sector 91 Mohali.

She had visited her younger son in Canada but that was way back in 2018 and had returned on June 29. She currently stays with her older son and daughter-in-law in Shimlapuri.

Family members say she started showing symptoms of the virus, cough and fever on March 23 on her return from Mohali. Other family members, including her niece and grandson, also developed similar symptoms.

Though they have not tested positive so far, all immediate family members have been advised home quarantine.

The 69-year-old woman was rushed to a private hospital on Chandigarh road on March 31 after she experienced a sudden drop in her sugar levels, diarrhoea and breathing difficulty.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said that ambulance driver and class four driver, who rushed the Covid-19 patient to the hospital have been quarantined.

Currently she is undergoing treatment at the multi-specialty hospital and has been kept under the observation of a chest specialist.