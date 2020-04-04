e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Shimlapuri’s positive patient has no recent foreign travel history

Shimlapuri’s positive patient has no recent foreign travel history

Health authorities suspect this may be a case of community transfer and she may have come in contact with an infected person during her recent visit to Mohali.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The 69-year-old woman from Shimlapuri who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday has no recent history of foreign travel.

Health authorities suspect this may be a case of community transfer and she may have come in contact with an infected person during her recent visit to Mohali.

As per information, she had travelled on an AC super luxury Punbus on March 17 to visit her niece Manjeet Kaur who lives in Sector 91 Mohali.

She had visited her younger son in Canada but that was way back in 2018 and had returned on June 29. She currently stays with her older son and daughter-in-law in Shimlapuri.

Family members say she started showing symptoms of the virus, cough and fever on March 23 on her return from Mohali. Other family members, including her niece and grandson, also developed similar symptoms.

Though they have not tested positive so far, all immediate family members have been advised home quarantine.

The 69-year-old woman was rushed to a private hospital on Chandigarh road on March 31 after she experienced a sudden drop in her sugar levels, diarrhoea and breathing difficulty.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said that ambulance driver and class four driver, who rushed the Covid-19 patient to the hospital have been quarantined.

Currently she is undergoing treatment at the multi-specialty hospital and has been kept under the observation of a chest specialist.

top news
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
Covid-19: Maharashtra may have to extend lockdown by few weeks, says minister
Covid-19: Maharashtra may have to extend lockdown by few weeks, says minister
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Covid-19 | PM’s ‘light diya’ call; Centre’s aid for states; WHO’s warning: Top updates
Covid-19 | PM’s ‘light diya’ call; Centre’s aid for states; WHO’s warning: Top updates
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news