Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:06 IST

The Moti Nagar police have booked the national president of Shiv Sena Hind, Rahul Dua, and a few others for violating lockdown rules and gathering at their office in the Moti Nagar area to organise a hawan (a fire ritual) to pay ‘tributes to the martyrs of Operation Bluestar’.

The FIR is lodged against Dua and other unidentified men accompanying him under sections 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.

“The accused have violated orders by gathering socially without permission, not maintaining social distancing, and not wearing masks. Besides, all organisations were asked to stay at home on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. However he (Dua) gathered everyone at his office and organised a hawan. Later they also uploaded their pictures on social media,” said additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, city-4) Kuldeep Sharma.