e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations

Shiv Sena (Hind) president, workers booked for lockdown violations

Rahul Dua and others gathered at their office in the Moti Nagar area to organise a hawan to pay ‘tributes to martyrs of Operation Bluestar’

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Moti Nagar police have booked the national president of Shiv Sena Hind, Rahul Dua, and a few others for violating lockdown rules and gathering at their office in the Moti Nagar area to organise a hawan (a fire ritual) to pay ‘tributes to the martyrs of Operation Bluestar’.

The FIR is lodged against Dua and other unidentified men accompanying him under sections 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.

“The accused have violated orders by gathering socially without permission, not maintaining social distancing, and not wearing masks. Besides, all organisations were asked to stay at home on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. However he (Dua) gathered everyone at his office and organised a hawan. Later they also uploaded their pictures on social media,” said additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP, city-4) Kuldeep Sharma.

tags
top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In