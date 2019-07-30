Shower of medals for Saint Soldier athletes

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:31 IST

Students of Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, won 16 medals in the inter- school zonal athletics tournament held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Soumya stood first in 200m and second in the 400m race. Kuntal and Sai Deepti stood first in 100m and second in 200m race. Amanveer, Nishtha and Ankita stood first in 3000m, 100m and 400m respectively.

Drishti stood second in 400m. Nipun, Namgeet, Eva and Simran stood third in 100m, 600m, 400m and 1500m respectively. Muskaan stood third in 200m and long jump.

St Xavier’s yoga champs win competition

All ICSE- affiliated schools from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali participated in the inter school yoga championship(juniors) heldatStStephen’s School on Monday.

Students of St Xavier`s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, bagged the champions’ trophy in both the girls’ and boys’ category. Their efforts were lauded by their yoga teacher Bharti.

Shreyas won the gold medal in the individual category for boys.

Fire station visit for Kidzee children

Students of Kidzee, Mansa Devi Complex, visited a fire station on Monday. They were briefed about and shown various tools used by fire fighters to douse fire such as fire axe, fire hose, hydrant, ladder and fire engines. They were also educated about the clothes and accessories worn by fire fighters which are referred to as personal protection equipment. The objective of the activity was to make children understand the workings of the fire department.

BCM pupils pledge to conserve nature

The Kindergarten Wing of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, celebrated World Nature Conservation Day on Monday. The day is celebrated across the world on July 28. The objective was to encourage students to save nature. Parents also came for the plantation drive.

Principal Vandna Shahi said the main idea behind the activity was to sensitise the children towards save the environment.

Isher Singh students shine in basketball

As many as 26 teams participated in the U-14 boys and girls Punjab district basketball competition held at the Guru Nanak Stadium. The boys’ team of Baba Isher Singh Nanaksar Senior Secondary Public School won the second position and the girls’ team bagged the third position. The girls’ team won against the BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagarwhile the boys’ team played the final match with DGSG Public School. The winners were awarded medals and certificates.

Students learn about new career avenues

A career counselling session for students of Class 12 was held in GMT Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, on Monday.

The aim was to educate the students about the different career options available and help them with career development. Dr Amarjeet was the resource person.

All queries and doubts of students regarding various career options were cleared during this session.

Principal Jasbir Kaur Bal said that such informative sessions helped students choose the right career option in future.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:30 IST