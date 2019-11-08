SI caught taking ₹10,000 bribe in Gurdaspur

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:23 IST

A team of Gurdaspur vigillance bureau caught sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, posted at Bhaini Mian Khan police station, red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from one Ramesh Kumar of Moujpur village at Bhaini Mian Khan on Friday.

A case under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the sub inspector at the vigilance bureau police station in Amritsar.

Complainant Ramesh Kumar alleged that he had purchased 60 trees for ₹45, 000 from Kulwant Singh of Maujpur and had paid ₹10,000 in advance. As the trees were planted on the on the banks of Beas, they were uprooted due to flood water during the rainy season. I met Kulwant and requested him to settle for lesser amount, however, he refused and filed a complaint at Bhaini Mian Khan police station.

Later, sub inspector Lakhwinder Singh contacted me and demanded ₹15,000 to settle the dispute and an agreement was reached on ₹10,000.

Meanwhile, I approached vigilance bureau, Gurdaspur, to record my statement and informed vigilance inspector Vijaypal Singh about the incident. VB laid a trap and arrested the SI while accepting a bribe ₹10,000 from the complainant.