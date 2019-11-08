e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

SI caught taking ₹10,000 bribe in Gurdaspur

Complainant Ramesh Kumar alleged that he had purchased 60 trees for ₹45, 000 from Kulwant Singh of Maujpur and had paid ₹10,000 in advance

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A team of Gurdaspur vigillance bureau caught sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, posted at Bhaini Mian Khan police station, red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from one Ramesh Kumar of Moujpur village at Bhaini Mian Khan on Friday.

A case under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the sub inspector at the vigilance bureau police station in Amritsar.

Complainant Ramesh Kumar alleged that he had purchased 60 trees for ₹45, 000 from Kulwant Singh of Maujpur and had paid ₹10,000 in advance. As the trees were planted on the on the banks of Beas, they were uprooted due to flood water during the rainy season. I met Kulwant and requested him to settle for lesser amount, however, he refused and filed a complaint at Bhaini Mian Khan police station.

Later, sub inspector Lakhwinder Singh contacted me and demanded ₹15,000 to settle the dispute and an agreement was reached on ₹10,000.

Meanwhile, I approached vigilance bureau, Gurdaspur, to record my statement and informed vigilance inspector Vijaypal Singh about the incident. VB laid a trap and arrested the SI while accepting a bribe ₹10,000 from the complainant.

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit tomorrow
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News