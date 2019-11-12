Six held for attacking police post in K’shetra

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:55 IST

At least six persons were arrested for allegedly attacking cops posted at the 3rd Gate police post of Kurukshetra city.

The accused have been identified as Dilbag Singh alias Deepu of Balu village of Kaithal. Suresh Kumar alias Kaka, Praveen Kumar of Kaithal city, Jagbir Singh of Karoda village of Kaithal, Praveen Kumar of Hari Nagar, Kaithal, and Kapil Dev of Sandhal Kheri village of Kaithal.

According to Kurukshetra superintendent of police Astha Modi, a special police officer had filed a complaint. As per the complaint, the incident took place on the intervening night of November 4 and 5 when a Kurukshetra university student, Chetanya Kumar, had come to the police post to lodge a complaint against some students.

Suddenly, some students carrying weapons and sticks barged into the police post. The cops tried to protect Chetanya but the accused forcibly entered the room and attacked him. They even vandalised the room of the police post in-charge and fled in a car.

The SP said that after the incident, the investigation was handed over to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar of the anti-narcotic cell and during the investigation, the accused were identified and arrested.

She said they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody, the SP said.