Six held for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

Police said three cases were registered in the IT Park area, two in Mauli Jagran and one in Sector 34 police station

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 23:01 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Six people were arrested for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks on Wednesday.

Police said three cases were registered in the IT Park area, two in Mauli Jagran and one in Sector 34 police station.

Police said people violating the mandatory safety norms were booked under Section 188 (disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later released on bail.

