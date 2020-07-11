e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Six held for vandalising cars in Ludhiana

Six held for vandalising cars in Ludhiana

The incident caused panic among locals following which police initiated a search and traced the accused

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested six men for allegedly vandalising atleast eight cars parked near Agrasen Dharmshala on Sangla Shivala road on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kartik, a resident of Ghati Mohalla, Manpreet Singh alias Monu of Ghati Mohalla, Chirag Jagota of Mali Ganj, Shivam alias Golu of Mohalla Fatehganj, Naveen and Anmol alias Gill of Amarpura.

Satish Kumar, station house officer at police station division number 3 said that on July 8, Shivam had posted a video on his instgram account over which Vishu Kainth had abused and thrashed him.

Police said Shivam with 20 accomplices had went to Sangla Shivala road to thrash Kainth. But, on not finding him there, the accused vandalised cars and fled. They also stolen a bag from one of the cars, police said.

The incident caused panic among locals following which police initiated a search and traced the accused.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code and traced the accused by scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The SHO added that the police will arrest the rest of the accused soon.

