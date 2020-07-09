e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Six IAS, 26 PCS transferred in Punjab

Six IAS, 26 PCS transferred in Punjab

DPS Kharbanda, director, sports and youth affairs, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, gurdwara elections

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of six IAS and 26 PCS officers with immediate effect.

DPS Kharbanda, director, sports and youth affairs, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, gurdwara elections. Parampal Kaur Sidhu, special secretary, water resources, has been given the additional charge of member secretary, Punjab State Women Commission, whereas Vineet Kumar is now additional secretary, personnel.

Hargunjit Kaur, additional secretary, personnel, has been posted as additional secretary, cooperation, and managing director, Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, in addition.

Amrit Singh, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), development, Ludhiana, is now additional managing director, Markfed. Sandeep Kumar, ADC, general, Muktsar, has been posted as ADC, development, Ludhiana, in his place. Charandeep Singh, PCS, is the new ADC, general, Muktsar.

