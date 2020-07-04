e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Six men held with five firearms in Tarn Taran

Six men held with five firearms in Tarn Taran

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of secret information that the accused were about to attack a rival group, whose five members managed to escape from the spot

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday arrested six gang members and recovered five firearms from their possession in Patti.

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of secret information that the accused were about to attack a rival group, whose five members managed to escape from the spot.

Those arrested were identified as Arshdeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Rajkawar Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh. Those absconding are Diljan Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nishan Singh, Bunty Singh and Gurvel Singh. All the accused belong to various villages of Patti sub-division.

In-charge of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran police, Prabhjit Singh, said they had secret information that the said groups were about to clash in Patti. “We recovered three pistols and two revolvers from them. We have also recovered four luxury cars,” he said.

He said three of those absconding—Nishan, Bunty and Gurvel—are drug smugglers and police had already frozen their assets worth ₹44 lakh under the NDPS Act. They were booked in five cases of drug smuggling.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said more recoveries are expected when those absconding are arrested. He said they have adopted zero tolerance against the miscreants, especially against the drug smugglers.

