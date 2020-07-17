e-paper
Six SHOs shifted in Chandigarh

Six SHOs shifted in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:55 IST
As many six station house officers (SHO) were shifted amid the reshuffle of 10 inspectors of Chandigarh Police on Friday.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO, Sarangpur, is now Sector 17 SHO, and inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, Industrial Area, will take charge of the Sarangpur station.

Sector 17 SHO inspector Jaspal Singh has been shifted to the security wing and inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Sector 3, to the traffic wing.

Inspector Paramjit Kaur, from the security wing has been appointed SHO Sector 31, whose SHO inspector Rajdeep Singh has been sent to the security wing.

Two inspectors posted in crime branch — inspector Sher Singh is now SHO Sector 3, while inspector Ranjit Singh is SHO Maloya.

Inspector Harminderjit Singh is now SHO Industrial Area, while he was earlier posted as chief law instructor, Training Centre, while Ram Dayal has been shifted from police lines to Police Control Room.

