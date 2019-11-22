Slow down, speed radar cameras will be watching

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:42 IST

Working to rein in speedsters, the traffic police are all set to install hi-tech speed radar cameras, complete with LED screens to display approaching vehicles’ speed, at six locations in the city.

The equipment will be installed by Pune-based firm Ador Powertron Limited on November 25.

Speeding was the cause of 93 of the 98 fatal accidents witnessed in Chandigarh in 2018, a report released by the Union ministry of road transport and highways recently had revealed. Of the other five fatal accidents, one was caused due to jumping red light, while the other four were unspecified.

“Speeding is the primary cause of accidents in the city. The radar system will be used to make commuters aware about their speed, thereby, encouraging them to slow down,” said Shashank Anand, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic).

Explaining how the system works, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said “Whenever a vehicle crosses the speed limit, the LED screen will blink to alert the motorist. Although the system is equipped with cameras to help issue challans to violators by clicking pictures, it will be initially used to create awareness. Enforcement will follow later.”

According to traffic police officials, the five intersections that saw the most number of accidents this year were chosen for the initiative. Besides, one feedback screen will be temporarily installed on the road dividing Sectors 46 and 49.

One of the officials behind the cameras’ procurement, inspector Ashok Tuli said, “The cameras had been purchased through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for ₹12.6 lakh. The equipment will be powered by electricity, and remain unaffected by weather. But, will have a battery backup of around four hours for power cuts.”

He added that the equipment’s location can be changed in the future after making adequate power arrangements at the new location.

How will the speed radars function

The radar logs the speed of each vehicle passing by it, and the camera takes its picture if it crosses permissible speed limits

The digital cameras have LED screens, which display speeds of approaching vehicles and caution speeding motorists

The radars are equipped with night-vision cameras to check traffic violations in the dark

While the traffic police will initially use these to create awareness, eventually speed violators will be sent challans

The fine for speeding is ₹1,000 for light motor vehicles and ₹2,000 for medium passenger vehicles, along with suspension of licence for three months

Chosen intersections

Sector 47/48 junction towards Kalibari light point on Purv Marg

Tribune Chowk, on the outgoing road towards Poultry Farm Chowk on Dakshin Marg

Zirakpur barrier entry, on the incoming road toward old airport light point on Dakshin Marg

Transport light point, on the incoming road towards railway light point on Madhya Marg

Sector 45/46/49/ 50 light point near the gaushala

Temporarily to be put up on the road dividing Sectors 46 and 49, opposite Indian Oil petrol pump.