Home / Chandigarh / Snowfall forecast in Himachal, J&K tomorrow, mercury dips across North India

Snowfall forecast in Himachal, J&K tomorrow, mercury dips across North India

Manali shivered at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Keylong was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Snow-capped mountains near Reckong Peo after fresh snowfall in Kinnaur on Tuesday.
Snow-capped mountains near Reckong Peo after fresh snowfall in Kinnaur on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

A fresh spell of snow is forecast in high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday, while and the temperature dipped at many places in Haryana and Punjab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast a gradual fall in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius this week.

“Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, light isolated to scattered rain/snow is very likely over the western Himalayan region from November 18 to 20,” the IMD has forecast.

Himachal Pradesh meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the weather is expected to remain sunny in the state on Wednesday but snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches is likely on November 19, 22 and 23, while rainfall will occur in the middle hills on November 23.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 4.8°C, while Kufri, the popular tourist destination near the state capital, recorded a low of 0.4°C.

Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie shivered at minus 1.5°C, 5.8°C and 3.6°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Una was 7.6°C, Bilaspur 9°C, Hamirpur 8.2°C, Nahan 12.2°C and Kalpa minus 2.1°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded a low of minus 6.6°C.

CLEAR SKY TODAY, MERCURY BELOW NORMAL

The sky will remain mostly clear on Wednesday with a slight mist in the morning and the minimum temperature is likely to drop by two degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

In its snowfall observation, the IMD said that snow/rain would occur at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. “The minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by two to four degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next four days,” it said.

A day after being lashed by rains, Punjab and Haryana saw maximum temperatures hover below normal. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 25.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 24.8 degrees Celsius, down two notches against the normal, while Hisar’s maximum settled at 24 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

Karnal registered a high of 24.5 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches, while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 23.9 degrees Celsius, down three notches. Patiala’s maximum settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The Met department said the weather is likely to be dry in Haryana and Punjab for the next four days.

