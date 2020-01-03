e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Social security pensions hiked by ₹250 per month in Haryana

Social security pensions hiked by ₹250 per month in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced increase in all monthly social security pensions, including the old age pension, from ₹2,000 to ₹2,250.

Since 2015, the state government has implemented an increase of ₹200 in social security pensions every year. The old age pension which was ₹1,000 in 2014 was increased in the last five years at the rate of ₹200 every year.

BJP’s coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had promised an ambitious increase in the monthly old age pension from the existing ₹2,000 to ₹5,100. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, had spoken about plans to increase the old age pension to ₹3,000 per month during the assembly election campaign.

While addressing a press conference here, Khattar said the decision will put an additional financial burden of about ₹70 crore per month on the state exchequer.

The CM also announced to enhance the monthly pension of workers of above 60 years of age and registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board from ₹2,500 to ₹2,750. The increase in these pensions will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2020. At present, about 28 lakh beneficiaries are getting the benefit of these pensions, he said.

The CM said it has also been decided that whenever the old age pension amount is hiked in the future, pension of workers will also be enhanced by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to ensure that the pension of workers remained ₹500 more than the old age pension.

Khattar also announced that a reservation policy will be implemented in the post graduate or MD courses in medical as well as dental colleges of the state from the next academic session. At present, no such reservation policy is implemented in these institutions.

He added that 2020 will be observed as ‘Sushashan Sankalp Varsh’ ( Good Governance Resolve Year).

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News