Social security pensions hiked by ₹250 per month in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:36 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced increase in all monthly social security pensions, including the old age pension, from ₹2,000 to ₹2,250.

Since 2015, the state government has implemented an increase of ₹200 in social security pensions every year. The old age pension which was ₹1,000 in 2014 was increased in the last five years at the rate of ₹200 every year.

BJP’s coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had promised an ambitious increase in the monthly old age pension from the existing ₹2,000 to ₹5,100. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, had spoken about plans to increase the old age pension to ₹3,000 per month during the assembly election campaign.

While addressing a press conference here, Khattar said the decision will put an additional financial burden of about ₹70 crore per month on the state exchequer.

The CM also announced to enhance the monthly pension of workers of above 60 years of age and registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board from ₹2,500 to ₹2,750. The increase in these pensions will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2020. At present, about 28 lakh beneficiaries are getting the benefit of these pensions, he said.

The CM said it has also been decided that whenever the old age pension amount is hiked in the future, pension of workers will also be enhanced by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to ensure that the pension of workers remained ₹500 more than the old age pension.

Khattar also announced that a reservation policy will be implemented in the post graduate or MD courses in medical as well as dental colleges of the state from the next academic session. At present, no such reservation policy is implemented in these institutions.

He added that 2020 will be observed as ‘Sushashan Sankalp Varsh’ ( Good Governance Resolve Year).