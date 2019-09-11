Solitaire pupils create awareness through art

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:22 IST

Solitaire International School,Opposite Suncity Parikrama, Sector 20, organised an inter-class poster-making contest on the theme save water on Tuesday.

Children used different colour mediums such as oil pastels, crayons and water-colour pallettes to create vibrant posters.They wrote slogans such as ‘water, water everywhere and not a single drop to drink’ to lay emphasis on the importance of saving water.

The teachers and students pledged to save water.The principal lauded the efforts of the children and awarded the winners.

AKSIPS 65 Smart School takes up cleanliness drive

Class 8 students of AKSIPS 65 Smart School took part in an awareness rally to promote cleanliness.

Children made colourful placards. They raised slogans as they marched.

Students then undertook a cleanliness drive on the campus and the surrounding areas.

They segregated dry and wet waste materials . Students and teachers pledged to maintain cleanliness. Associate director Parnika Singh appreciated the efforts of the students and urged them to continue taking part in such rallies.

Dental check-up camp

Kids ‘R’ Kids organised a dental check-up camp for students on Tuesday.

Comprehensive check-ups to estimate students’ oral health conditions were conducted.

Students were apprised of common dental ailments, including cavities and gum diseases.

They were made aware of measures of prevention.

Students were urged to make food choices that help prevent tooth decay. The principal thanked the team of dentists from Dental World, Sector 35.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:21 IST