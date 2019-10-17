Special New Delhi-Lohian Khas train from October 20

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:18 IST

The Northern Railways has announced to run a special train between New Delhi and Lohian Khas for two months from October 20 till December 20 in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The train, New Delhi-Lohian Khas-New Delhi Special Express (04627/04628), will make a total of 90 trips, 45 trips in each direction. It will run five days a week (except Tuesday and Saturday).

The train will comprise 14 coaches, including 10 second seater coaches, two coaches of chair car and two luggage-cum-generator coaches.

The train will start its journey from New Delhi railway station at 4.40am and will reach Ludhiana at 9.55am, departing after a 10-minute halt to reach Lohian Khas at 11.30am. In the return journey, the train will depart from Lohian Khas at 4.35pm, reaching Ludhiana at 6.15pm and departing from the city at 6.25pm to reach its destination at 11.45pm.

The train will halt only at only three stations between New Delhi and Lohian Khas. The halt stations are Ambala, Ludhiana and Phillaur.

WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL FROM TODAY

The railways has also announced a weekly festive special train — 04920/40919 Ferozepur- Darbanga- Ferozepur Express. The train, comprising 18 coaches, will start its journey from Ferozepur on Friday and will make a total of six trips (three in each direction) till November 3.

The weekly train will run from Ferozepur on every Friday and run from Darbanga to Ferozepur on every Sunday.

The train will halt at Faridkot, Kotkapura, Bathinda, Mansa, Jakhal, Jind, Rohtak, Shakurbasti, Delhi, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Dd Upadhaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokameh, Barauni and Samastipur.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:18 IST