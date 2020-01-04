Speeding car kills vegetable vendor, injures two at Kalagram light point

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:46 IST

A morning trip to the vegetable market turned into tragedy for three vendors after a speeding car killed one of them at the Kalagram light point on Friday.

The deceased, Satguru Prasad, 38, was a resident of Abheypur village, Panchkula. He was pedalling his cycle cart towards the Sector 26 grain market to pick up the day’s produce for sale when a Skoda Octavia hit him.

Satguru Parsad, who was killed in the accident.

The car also rammed into the carts of Prasad’s two friends, Ram Saran, 42, and Ram Bhawan, residents of the same village, leaving Bhawan critically injured.

In his complaint, Saran told the police they were all cycling towards the grain market around 6am. While Bhawan was leading the trio, Prasad was moving behind him and Saran was at a distance.

He said as they reached near Kalagram light point, a speeding Skoda Octavia hit Prasad’s cart, causing it to overturn. Unable to control the car, the driver hit Bhawan as well, totalling his cart.

In a bid to flee, the car driver reversed his vehicle, ramming into Saran’s cart, leaving him with minor injuries. Amid the melee, the car driver turned towards Shastri Nagar and hit the divider, finally coming to a halt, Saran said.

An injured Ram Saran after the accident. ( Sant Arora/HT )

Police said the car driver fled on foot after abandoning the vehicle.

Saran informed the police, who rushed the injured to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. However, doctors declared Prasad brought dead.

Bhawan was referred to PGIMER in a critical condition.

Prasad is survived by his wife, Kamara Devi, two daughters and a son. The abandoned car and damaged vegetable carts were moved to the Manimajra police station.

CAR BELONGS TO LUDHIANA TRADER

Police said the Skoda Octavia was registered at the Chandigarh RLA in 2018 under the name of a Ludhiana-based businessman, Satish Talwar. They were still investigating who was behind the wheel when the accident took place.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

The accused faces imprisonment of up to two years if found guilty under Section 304-A, while the other charges comprise jail term of up to six months each.