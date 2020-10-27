e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Speeding car leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Chandigarh

Speeding car leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Chandigarh

An eight-year-old boy from Pinjore is among those dead in the accident that took place on the Sector 32/33 road in the heart of the city

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Car driver Dilpreet Singh, 32, who works as an inspector with the food and civil supplies department in Faridkot, has been arrested.
Car driver Dilpreet Singh, 32, who works as an inspector with the food and civil supplies department in Faridkot, has been arrested.
         

A speeding car left two people, including an eight-year-old boy, dead and three injured after it hit a two-wheeler, rickshaw and three pedestrians before coming to a halt on the Sector 32/33 road on Tuesday.

Those killed have been identified as Amrit, 8, of Pinjore and Robin, 26, of Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Amrit’s mother Rajwant besides Shashi, a 32-year-old woman from Deep Complex in Hallomajra, and Naseem, a rickshaw-puller who resides at the Sector-27 market, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Police have arrested car driver Dilpreet Singh, 32, who works as an inspector with the food and supply department in Faridkot.

According to police, the accident took place around 3.10pm. Dilpreet’s Tata Nexon first hit a Honda Activa, then three pedestrians and a rickshaw before climbing onto the cycle track and coming to a halt.

While Robin was on the Activa, Rajwant and Amrit were waiting on the roadside for an auto-rickshaw, and Shashi was crossing the road.

Robin and Amrit, who was returning along with his mother from Kartarpur, were declared brought dead on being rushed to hospital.

Dilpreet Singh told police that he had blacked out after losing control of the vehicle and realised what had happened only after it came to a halt. His medical examination was conducted, but its details have not been shared yet. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station.

