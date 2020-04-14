e-paper
Staggered procurement: Capt writes to PM, reiterates demand for incentive to farmers

The state is expecting harvest of about 18.5 million metric tones (MTs) of wheat during the 2019-20 rabi season and market arrivals are likely to be about 13.5 million MTs

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating his demand for incentive/bonus to farmers bringing in their produce to the mandis after April 30, to check overcrowding at the markets.

The CM has been asking for a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal over and above minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers for bringing wheat for marketing after May 1 and Rs 200 per quintal after May 31 to compensate them for the additional cost for handling the produce for staggering the marketing and the reduction in yield.

The state is expecting harvest of about 18.5 million metric tones (MTs) of wheat during the 2019-20 rabi season and market arrivals are likely to be about 13.5 million MTs.

