Step-motherly treatment meted out to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann on budget

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:48 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president Bhagwant Mann on Saturday termed the Union budget as a shocker and disappointment for every section of the society and said step-motherly treatment was meted out to Delhi and Punjab.

“The budget introduced by the Union finance minister was a mere bundle of lies. The budget sought to double the farmers’ income by 2022, one public health centre each in all districts and opening of 100 airports by 2024. The government had proposals drawn out till 2050. Was the budget presented for one year or for 30 years?” he said.

The AAP MP said the budget had exposed anti-people face of the Modi government, adding that it (budget) was ‘designed’ to appease a handful of corporate houses or benefit people while common man at large was totally ignored.

Mann said that the government and public sector institutions were being handed over to private players for throwaway prices and as many as 150 railways and airports are part of its plan.