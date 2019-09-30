Stepping Stone Chandigarh: Pupils showcase computer skills
chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:24 IST
Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, hosted the annual computer carnival organised by Koshish Educators’ Network on Saturday .
As many as 20 schools participated in the competition. The event was organised under the supervision of Anu Kumar, chairperson of Koshish and principal of the school.
Students of classes 3 and 4 participated in a MS painting competition. Ridhima Thakur from The Gurukul, Panchkula, stood first and Santpreet Singh from St Anne’s stood second.
A MS Word poster making competition was organised for students of classes 5 and 6. Adamya from Stepping Stones International stood first and Arshveer Kaur from Guru Harikrishan stood second.
Students of classes 7 and 8 made e-cards using Photoshop. Sahil Chaterjee from GNPS-36 stood first while Shreya from St Anne’s Convent School stood second. Students of classes 9 and 10 created animated stories using Scratch. Dhruv Dhiman from Stepping Stones International stood first while Yash Sandhu from First Steps IB World School stood second.
A blog-creation competition was organised for students of classes 11 and 12. Rahul Kanwal and Akiti Mehra from St Anne’s stood first and Abhaas Jena and Japneet Kaur from GNPS-36 stood second.
