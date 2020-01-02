STF arrests man with 25gm heroin

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:49 IST

A 23-year-old man was arrested with 25gm heroin in Bathinda, special task force (STF) said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Pratap Nagar, who was arrested when he was walking down the road with the contraband in Amarpura Basti on Wednesday. STF inspector Naveen Kumar said Sandeep had entered the drug business about four months ago.

“He used to bring the contraband from Delhi and sell it among his customers,” he added. The inspector said they were now probing if more persons were involved in the smuggling.

“Smugglers who bring drugs from Delhi come in trains and de-board at railway stations in city’s periphery. They prefer to walk till their destination,” he added.