STF arrests two with 720gm heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:48 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men with 720gm heroin late night on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Feroz Alam, 32, and Naresh Kumar, 27, both residents of New Shimla Colony, were going on a scooter to deliver the consignment when they were nabbed following a trap laid by the STF in Royal Estate, Kailash Nagar following a tip-off. The police have also seized the scooter.

Ludhiana STF unit in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the team frisked them and recovered the contraband, an electronic weighing machine and 90 empty pouches from their possession.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali. The police produced the accused before the court on Sunday, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

took to drug

peddling to

fund addiction

The accused told the police that they were addicts themselves and indulged in drug peddling to fund their addiction. During questioning, the accused revealed that they procured heroin from one Akshay Kumar of Tibba Road and sometimes, they directly procured heroin from Jammu and Kashmir.

The inspector added that the accused Feroz worked as a tailor, while Naresh Kumar as a salesman. Feroz is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling. He was skipping hearings in the court following which the process of declaring him a proclaimed offender had been already initiated.

“More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” Singh said.

Earlier the STF unit had busted had busted a drug supply chain with the arrest of five persons in two cases on September 20 and 21. The STF had recovered 3kg heroin, ₹80,000 drug money, 10 mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle from their possession.

The STF had also arrested two men in Gopal Nagar of Tibba with 1kg heroin on September 17.

The unit had also nabbed a 26-year-old man after recovering 195gm heroin from his possession on September 14.

