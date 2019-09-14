Stray cattle: MC plans to start registration of dairy animals

chandigarh

To deal with the stray cattle menace, the municipal corporation (MC) has proposed to kick start the registration of dairy animals in the city by injecting chips and sign an agreement with the Gau Vansh Manav Kalyan Sang for shifting 2,000 stray cattle to four gaushalas, set up by the Dandi Swami Sanstha.

The decision on the proposal was taken at a meeting conducted by MLA Sanjay Talwar and MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar with owners of dairy units in the East constituency and members of different gaushala management committees here on Saturday.

MLA Talwar said, “As many as 20,000 cattle of dairies and gaushalas would be registered in the first phase and dairy owners and the gaushala management have consented for the same. The project will be started from the Tajpur road dairy complex and owners will pay ₹200 for installing each chip.”

Talwar said, “The agreement between the Sangh for lifting and sheltering the stray cattle will be held next week and the MC will pay monthly charges to the Sangh for sheltering the cattle.”

Brar said the proposal to register dairy animals would be tabled in the meeting of the general House of the MC, likely to be held next week. Following the approval by the House, the MC would initiate the project from the East constituency, she said.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the proposal of notifying animal bylaws in the city had been hanging fire for years. ‘The ‘Registration, proper control of stray animals and compensation to the victim of animal attack, 2017’ bylaw, framed by the local bodies department, had been also kept pending by the MC general House.

The MC is facing shortage of space for sheltering the stray cattle. Presently, the Govind Godham, Hambran road, is lifting stray cattle on behalf of the MC on a fee. But, now they are also facing space shortage. The MC had contacted the management of the Tibba road gaushala,but they were also facing the same problem because of which the MC proposed to sign an agreement with the Gau Vansh Manav Kalyan Sang.

DAIRY dairy owners warned of action :

During the meeting, the MC warned dairy owners against dumping dairy waste into MC sewers. MLA Talwar said, “It’s a final warning to dairy owners. Their units will be sealed if they continue to dump waste in MC sewers .”

