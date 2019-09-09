Strike brings work to a halt at DC office, employees seek arrest of MLA Simarjeet Bains in a case of misbehaviour with Gurdaspur DC

chandigarh

Work at the Ludhiana mini-secretariat was severely hit on Monday as around 150 employees at the deputy commissioner (DC) office went on a pen-down strike to press for their demand for arrest of local MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in a case of misbehaviour with Gurdaspur DC Vipul Ujjwal.

The strike also brought work to a halt at the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) offices throughout the district.

The DC Office Employees’ Union (DCOEU) sat on a dharna at the DC office, raising slogans of ‘Simarjeet Bains murdabad’. Residents visiting the office were left harassed as no paper work was done and they were asked to come again to get work regarding registries and certificates done.

President of DCOEU Ludhiana, Vikas Kumar Juneja, said the strike will also be observed on Wednesday.

“There is an alarming rise in the incidents involving attack on officers as well as holding them hostages in their offices. The long-pending demands of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers have not been met despite assurances from the government for the past one year,” he said, adding that the employees have further resolved to wear black badges to register their protest.

Memo submitted

A deputation of the DCOEU comprising members from the state, district and tehsil level presented a memorandum to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker, governor and chief election officer, and all deputy commissioners of the state, demanding suspension of Bains as MLA and banning him from contesting elections in the future.

The Batala police had filed an FIR against Bains under Sections 186 (obstructing civil servant in discharge of duties), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against a civil servant), 451 (trespassing in order to commit an offence), 147 (rioting), 177 (furnishing false information to a public servant), 505 (statements causing public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

