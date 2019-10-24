Stubble burning: 14 farmers booked in Tarn Taran, Moga

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:34 IST

Police have registered a case against 13 farmers of Gandiwind block and one farmer in Moga for burning paddy residue.

Those booked in Tarn Taran been identified as Jasbir Singh, Roop Singh and Gurdev Singh of Chhina Bidhi Chand village, Manjinder Singh of Chahal village, Bhola Singh of Bhuse village, Kashmir Singh, Jaggi, Gurmej Singh, Dalbir Singh, Sukha Singh, Bachittar Singh and Balwinder Singh of Dhala village. However, the identity of one farmer was yet not ascertained by the police.

Gurjant Singh of Kokri Kalan village was booked for using a paddy straw reaper and setting the residue on fire. Plant protection officer Jaswinder Singh Brar said Gurjant had availed subsidies amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from the agriculture department to purchase machinery for stubble management. “We have sent a recovery notice to the farmer and the subsidy will be recovered from him with interest for violating the directions,” he said.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:34 IST