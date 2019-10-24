e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Stubble burning: 14 farmers booked in Tarn Taran, Moga

Gurjant Singh of Kokri Kalan village was booked for using a paddy straw reaper and setting the residue on fire. Plant protection officer Jaswinder Singh Brar said Gurjant had availed subsidies amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from the agriculture department to purchase machinery for stubble management

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have registered a case against 13 farmers of Gandiwind block and one farmer in Moga for burning paddy residue.

Those booked in Tarn Taran been identified as Jasbir Singh, Roop Singh and Gurdev Singh of Chhina Bidhi Chand village, Manjinder Singh of Chahal village, Bhola Singh of Bhuse village, Kashmir Singh, Jaggi, Gurmej Singh, Dalbir Singh, Sukha Singh, Bachittar Singh and Balwinder Singh of Dhala village. However, the identity of one farmer was yet not ascertained by the police.

Gurjant Singh of Kokri Kalan village was booked for using a paddy straw reaper and setting the residue on fire. Plant protection officer Jaswinder Singh Brar said Gurjant had availed subsidies amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from the agriculture department to purchase machinery for stubble management. “We have sent a recovery notice to the farmer and the subsidy will be recovered from him with interest for violating the directions,” he said.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:34 IST

tags
top news
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
In thank you note, PM Modi and Amit Shah reveal BJP’s next move in Haryana
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
BJP misses ‘200-plus’ target, Fadnavis takes solace in ‘strike rate’
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News