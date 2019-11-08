e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Stubble burning: CM orders finalisation of modalities for implementing SC directive

The CM also ordered stringent action against those found violating the ban on stubble burning, in line with the apex court’s directives on the penalisation of such farmers

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chnadigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the agriculture department to work out the modalities for the implementation of the Supreme Court orders on providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, who had not burnt any paddy stubble.

The CM also ordered stringent action against those found violating the ban on stubble burning, in line with the apex court’s directives on the penalisation of such farmers. He chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the implications of the SC orders, which would put an additional burden on the cash strapped state, already reeling under fiscal problems in the GST regime. He emphasised the central government would have to support the state for a permanent resolution of the problem.

Farmers who had refrained from burning paddy straw despite the financial problems they were facing needed to be incentivised and encouraged, said Amarinder, asking the agriculture and finance departments to take immediate steps to ensure the implementation of the SC orders on providing compensation to such farmers.

The CM also asked the finance department to ensure requisite funds for necessary payment to farmers, and asked the police to crack down on all offending farmers, and identify those who needed to be penalised for indulging in burning of paddy straw, contributing to the severe air pollution in the state and neighbouring regions.

The meeting was informed that more than 900 FIRs had, so far, been registered against erring farmers, mostly in Muktsar and Bathinda, with some cases reported in Sangrur.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News