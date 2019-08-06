Students felicitated at St Soldier International School

chandigarh

Mohali The annual prize distribution ceremony was held at St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, on Monday. Students who attained excellence in academic and co-curricular activities were honoured. Rohit Gupta, PCS-estate officer, GMADA was the chief guest. Principal Anjli Sharma presented a PowerPoint presentation to showcase the annual appraisal of the school. Aanchal Bansal, Dilpreet Singh and Himanshu were felicitated for their Class 12 board result. Mehakpreet Kaur of Class 10 won a prize for obtaining 95.2%. Samridhi of Class 5 won the best junior student award and Sadiq Ahmed of Class 10 won the best senior student award. Ishabir Kaur Class 3 and Angadbir Singh of Class 11 were the recipients of best sportspersons award. Pushp Maggu of Class 10 was honoured for his community service.

Chandigarh Students of St Xavier`s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, brought laurels to their school by winning the second prize in Euphoria, an inter-school musical rendition in the form of sufi songs, organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. As many as 25 teams from various schools of tricity took part in the event. Students from classes 8 to 12 participated. St Xavier’s team comprised of Alex Pranav Chaudhary, Rachit Madaan, Sachetan Chauhan, Harshit, Arnav, Cheksha Khanna, Japnam Singh and Akarsh Srivastava. The team was managed by Mesak. The principal lauded the efforts of the students.

Face-painting competiton at Ryan International School

Ludhiana Ryan International School, Jamalpur, organised a face painting competition for students of classes 6 to 12 on Saturday. The theme of the competition was endangered species. The participants used organic colours to paint each other’s faces. Their paintings highlighted threatened or endangered species of birds, reptiles and amphibians. The objective of the contest was to apprise the students of the endangered species and wildlife conservation. The competition provided them with an opportunity to express their creativity. In the junior category, Nimish Bandha bagged the first prize, followed by Chintan Sood. In the senior category, Ayushi Arora stood first, Tejveer Singh came second and Pranshi Jain was third. Prachi Arora, a student of Class 12, got a special prize. Principal Gurpal Anand appreciated the art work of the students and said the theme emphasised the importance of saving endangered species around the globe.

JSHS hosts quiz competition

Ludhiana Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, South City, hosted the LSSC quiz competition on Monday. As many as 150 students from 30 schools participated in the contest.

The quiz was conducted in two phases- preliminary round and final round. Students were divided into two categories where category A comprised of classes 6 to 8 and category B comprised of classes 9 to 12. The final round had an audio-visual round, rapid-fire round and assistance round. DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, emerged as the winner in category A and DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, were the winners in Category B. Principal Kirti Sharma congratulated all the participants.



Olympiad Examination

Jalandhar Guru Nanak Mission Public School, Bhogpur, organised an Olympiad Indian Talent for students of classes 6 to 10. It was aimed at honing mathematical , scientific and English skills. The school bagged six gold medals, two silvers and two bronze medals. Harleen Kaur of Class 9 received a scholarship of ₹ 1000 in science, Ekjot Singh of Class 8 got an excellence award in math and Jasnoor Singh of Class 8 won the excellence award in English. Praney, Pawani Kakkar, Avinash Kumar, Nikita and Amanpreet Kaur stood first in math; Ekjot Singh, Avneet Kaur, Jasleen Kaur, Jasleen Saini came first in science and Avneet Kaur secured the first place in English. Principal Bikram Singh Saini gave away the prizes and certificates.

