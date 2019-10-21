e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Students in Mohali depict cultural heritage of the country

Principal Anupkiran Kaur read the school’s annual report. The primary school students gave dance performances based on different themes such as clean India and saying no to plastic.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students in Mohali depict cultural heritage of the country.
Students in Mohali depict cultural heritage of the country. (HT )
         

An annual prize distribution and cultural programme, Harmony-2019, was organised at Shivalik Public School on Saturday. The programme commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony.

Principal Anupkiran Kaur read the school’s annual report. The primary school students gave dance performances based on different themes such as clean India and saying no to plastic.

Through the folk dances, they depicted the pride and heritage of the country. They also sang songs. The performances were followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

Children of Smart Wonders stage a play

Mohali : The students of Smart Wonders School on the occasion of their annual day staged a musical, Chali Kahani, at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

As many as 400 students of the senior wing prepared and performed the show which was scripted by Gagandeep Singh.

The play was based on the lives of famous historical personalities and the mark they have left in this world.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:03 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News