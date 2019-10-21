Students in Mohali depict cultural heritage of the country.

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:11 IST

An annual prize distribution and cultural programme, Harmony-2019, was organised at Shivalik Public School on Saturday. The programme commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony.

Principal Anupkiran Kaur read the school’s annual report. The primary school students gave dance performances based on different themes such as clean India and saying no to plastic.

Through the folk dances, they depicted the pride and heritage of the country. They also sang songs. The performances were followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

Children of Smart Wonders stage a play

Mohali : The students of Smart Wonders School on the occasion of their annual day staged a musical, Chali Kahani, at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

As many as 400 students of the senior wing prepared and performed the show which was scripted by Gagandeep Singh.

The play was based on the lives of famous historical personalities and the mark they have left in this world.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:03 IST