Students pledge to save trees at Ashmah

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:30 IST

Students of Ashmah International School, Sector 70, celebrated green Raksha Bandhan on Tuesday. The objective was to motivate students to take care of nature as their siblings. They tied rakhi to the trees and promised to shield them from saws and axes. A rakhi-making activity was organised for the Junior Wing students. Students came dressed in colourful dresses and tied Rakhis to each other.

Principal Shuchi Grover spoke about the value and importance of trees. She urged students to protect the trees that offer us shade, sustenance and so much else.

‘Save water’ workshop at St Soldier International

St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, organised a workshop on the theme ‘rain rain come again’ for children to encourage them to save water.

Students not only sang the rain song but also depicted the importance of the season using various props.

They also performed a rainbow song and dance.

They were taught that water is the most valuable natural resource and that if we continue to waste and pollute water, we will destroy all life on earth.

Principal Anjli Sharma told students to use water judiciously.

Shemrock holds inter-school competition

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, organised ‘Techno minds, an annual interschool competition for classes 8, 9 and 10, wherein 19 schools of the tricity took part.

In poster-making contest, Sourav of Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, stood first. In power point presentation, Lizza of Shivalik Public School stood first. In collage designing, Nukant Kukreja of Shemrock School stood first. In website designing, Gurpreet Sharma of Shishu Niketan School was declared the winner.

Children make rakhis out of waste material

Students of Sanawar Montessori School, Sector 11, celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Tuesday. The entire school came dressed in traditional attire.

The celebrations began with a special morning assembly. Preprimary wing students participated in a rakhi- making activity.

Students of classes 1 to 8 took part in a rakhi-making competition where they used waste material to make rakhis.

International Youth Day celebrations at BCM School

BCM School, Basant Avenue, on Tuesday celebrated International Youth Day on the theme transforming education that highlighted the efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for youth. The assembly commenced with a speech on the significance of the day followed by an intra-class panel discussion for classes 11 and 12 on topics such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and internet addiction.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 13:05 IST