e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh as cold wave grips region

Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh as cold wave grips region

Drass coldest at minus 18.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 13.8, Leh minus 7.9, Gulmarg minus 10.2, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Srinagar records low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A snow-covered stretch at Pahalgam, 90km from Srinagar, on Monday. The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the weather opened up following the snowfall over the weekend.
A snow-covered stretch at Pahalgam, 90km from Srinagar, on Monday. The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the weather opened up following the snowfall over the weekend.(AFP Photo)
         

A week before the onset of the harsh winter period of Chillai Kalan in Kashmir, sub-zero temperatures prevailed across the valley and Ladakh.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg was the coldest at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius followed by Pahalgam at minus 5.3 degrees. “The night was chilling cold in Srinagar that witnessed a low of minus 3.2 degrees. It was relatively better in Jammu at 9.1 degrees,” an official of the meteorological department said.

Also read: Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India

Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a minimum of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Kargil was colder at minus 13.8 degrees and Drass was the coldest at minus 18.6 degrees.

The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the weather opened up following the snowfall on Saturday.

The weather office has forecast dry weather till December 19.

THREE STAGES OF WINTER IN KASHMIR

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense cold period from December 21, which is locally called Chillai Kalan, followed by 20 days that are less intense and known as Chillai Khurd and lastly 10 days of mild cold or Chille Bache.

Srinagar got this winter’s first spell of snowfall on Saturday, while areas in south Kashmir and the upper reaches received heavy snow yet again after a fresh western disturbance hit the region.

Kashmir had received December’s first rain and snowfall earlier this week. Last month, the valley got three spells of snow and rainfall.

tags
top news
Indefinite strike of AIIMS nurses’ union enters day 2
Indefinite strike of AIIMS nurses’ union enters day 2
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
‘Just the beginning,’ says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP’s maiden win in Goa
‘Just the beginning,’ says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP’s maiden win in Goa
Optimism in Canada as first Quebecers get vaccinated for Covid-19
Optimism in Canada as first Quebecers get vaccinated for Covid-19
Ola to set up world’s largest factory in Tamil Nadu: All you need to know
Ola to set up world’s largest factory in Tamil Nadu: All you need to know
Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh
Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In