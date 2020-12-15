Sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir, Ladakh as cold wave grips region

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:32 IST

A week before the onset of the harsh winter period of Chillai Kalan in Kashmir, sub-zero temperatures prevailed across the valley and Ladakh.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg was the coldest at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius followed by Pahalgam at minus 5.3 degrees. “The night was chilling cold in Srinagar that witnessed a low of minus 3.2 degrees. It was relatively better in Jammu at 9.1 degrees,” an official of the meteorological department said.

Also read: Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India

Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a minimum of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Kargil was colder at minus 13.8 degrees and Drass was the coldest at minus 18.6 degrees.

The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the weather opened up following the snowfall on Saturday.

The weather office has forecast dry weather till December 19.

THREE STAGES OF WINTER IN KASHMIR

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense cold period from December 21, which is locally called Chillai Kalan, followed by 20 days that are less intense and known as Chillai Khurd and lastly 10 days of mild cold or Chille Bache.

Srinagar got this winter’s first spell of snowfall on Saturday, while areas in south Kashmir and the upper reaches received heavy snow yet again after a fresh western disturbance hit the region.

Kashmir had received December’s first rain and snowfall earlier this week. Last month, the valley got three spells of snow and rainfall.