Sukhbir invites Capt for assurance on MSP

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to accompany him along with farmer organisations for a blanket assurance on MSP and assured marketing from the Centre.

In a statement here, the SAD chief told the chief minister, “Your repeated lies about the end of MSP regime have already been exposed by the central government. The Centre has announced that MSP and assured marketing will remain in force in the present form.

“Since you are choosing not to believe this assurance, you should accompany me along with farmer organisations to get a blanket assurance on this issue from the Union agriculture minister,” said Sukhbir.

Stating that it was doubtful that the CM would accept his offer, Sukhbir said it was apparent that the former wanted to continue with the malicious propaganda on the issue to divert people’s attention from the utter failures of his government.

“The bogey of the end of MSP regime and assured marketing has also been raised deliberately to mislead the farming community and inflame passions against the SAD in league with the AAP,” added Sukhbir.

The SAD president said farmers would not be fooled by this propaganda. He claimed that the CM had passed the provisions of the central agricultural ordinance three years back against which he was protesting now. “I challenge Capt Amarinder to deny this,” he said.

Sukhbir said his party had a track record of always standing by the side of farmers.

