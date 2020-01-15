Sukhbir should reveal his contribution to party: Dhindsa Sr

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:18 IST

SANGRUR Rebel Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to reveal his contribution and sacrifice(s) for the party .

“I am shocked that Sukhbir is questioning our leadership and contribution. He should tell the people what he has contributed to strengthen SAD when he was a Union minister, deputy CM or being the party chief now,” Dhindsa told HT.

Dhindsa was at Akal Degree College, Mastuana Sahib, to attend a seminar dedicated to Ghadar Party leaders. “I want to ask Sukhbir to first check his own record. Did not we contribute enough to make Parkash Singh Badal chief minister of Punjab? He should avoid making such statements,” he said.

On Sukhbir’s statement that he (Dhindsa) could win only one election in past 30 years, the veteran Akali leader said, “I have won 4 assembly elections and was elected once to the Lok Sabha. Though I never raised this matter, it should now be probed how I lost two Lok Sabha elections.”

“We have been working for the party. Sukhbir honoured his sycophants with posts which we are fighting against,” Dhindsa said, adding he has not received any notice from SAD for anti-party activities.