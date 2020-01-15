e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhbir should reveal his contribution to party: Dhindsa Sr

Sukhbir should reveal his contribution to party: Dhindsa Sr

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:18 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

SANGRUR Rebel Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to reveal his contribution and sacrifice(s) for the party .

“I am shocked that Sukhbir is questioning our leadership and contribution. He should tell the people what he has contributed to strengthen SAD when he was a Union minister, deputy CM or being the party chief now,” Dhindsa told HT.

Dhindsa was at Akal Degree College, Mastuana Sahib, to attend a seminar dedicated to Ghadar Party leaders. “I want to ask Sukhbir to first check his own record. Did not we contribute enough to make Parkash Singh Badal chief minister of Punjab? He should avoid making such statements,” he said.

On Sukhbir’s statement that he (Dhindsa) could win only one election in past 30 years, the veteran Akali leader said, “I have won 4 assembly elections and was elected once to the Lok Sabha. Though I never raised this matter, it should now be probed how I lost two Lok Sabha elections.”

“We have been working for the party. Sukhbir honoured his sycophants with posts which we are fighting against,” Dhindsa said, adding he has not received any notice from SAD for anti-party activities.

top news
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News