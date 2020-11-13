Supplier of weapons to Chandigarh gangs held with 2 pistols, cartridges, heroin

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:20 IST

A supplier, who used to arrange weapons for various local gangs, was held with two pistols and six live cartridges, along with 40 gram heroin here, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Rajpoot, 32, hailing from Ludhiana, was arrested in Sector 17 at a naka that had been set up in wake of the festive season.

Upon his arrest, the police recovered two pistols—.30 bore and .32 bore—along with six live cartridges and 40 gram heroin from his possession. However, the police are yet to ascertain to whom were the weapons being supplied in Chandigarh.

A case under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him. Rajpoot will be produced before a court on Friday.

During the initial questioning, the accused told the police that he had brought in 18 weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that were supplied to different gangsters in Punjab and Haryana.

Rajpoot also told the police that he had brought the heroin from Delhi for ₹1,500 per gram, to be sold for ₹5,000 per gram.

Name of Bishnoi’s slain member engraved on pistol

One of the weapons recovered from Rajpoot had the name of Ankit Bhadu, a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Zirakpur in February 2019, engraved on it. The engraving read “RIP Ankit Bhadu”.

On October 16, the police had arrested one Parveen Kumar, alias Bhima, 31, hailing from Ghilodh Kalan village in Rohtak, Haryana, and had recovered a countrymade weapon bearing the name of the same sharpshooter, Ankit Bhadu.

Police had then said that the Bishnoi gang members were all using weapons that had the same engraving in the name of a homage to him. Police are now investigating how he got hold of that particular weapon.

Supplied weapons to accused in Sector 9 firing

Investigations have further pointed that Rajpoot had supplied weapons to Sagar Newton, a Ludhiana gangster who was arrested along with his two aides, including a juvenile and Movish Bains, 22, arrested for opening fire outside a nightclub in Sector 9 that had left a TikTok content creator injured on the night of October 11.

Sagar had fired at Saurav Gujjar, 25, of Zirakpur after an argument at Eskobar and had even pulled out a .32 bore pistol and tried to shoot at the cops at a naka near the Kaimbwala T-point from where he was arrested. Sagar was overpowered and arrested with the pistol and three live cartridges.

Supplied 18 pistols to gang members of jailed gangster Raja

Rajpoot, in the preliminary investigation, told the police that he had supplied 18 pistols to members of gangster Rajiv Kumar, alias Raja, since January this year. Raja is lodged in Nabha central jail in connection to a murder case.

A resident of Mohalla Taajganj, Raja has 33 cases registered against him in different police stations in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Rajpoot had supplied weapons to his gang members and all the deals were done through whatsapp and internet calling apps.