Swaraj India promises 20L jobs, overall growth

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:01 IST

The Swaraj India Party on Saturday released its manifesto ‘Iman Patra’, promising employment for 20 lakh people for an additional expenditure of ₹20,000 crore annually.

The party, which was floated three years ago by Yogendra Yadav and other activists following their expulsion from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is contesting on 28 of the total 90 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana.

Briefing mediapersons, Yadav, who is the party’s national president, said the manifesto document was so named as it was the conviction of the party to thus build a constructive future of the state.

Announcing seven missions of seven dimensions of life, Yadav, who was accompanied by state president Rajeev Godara, said a solid foundation of education would be laid for every child from the age of three to the third grade. Through this, 73,000 new jobs would be created in the state.

Spelling out details of healthy Haryana mission, he said its focus would be to protect the people from malnutrition, disease and intoxication.

On another mission, he said that increasing the farmers’ income would prevent migration from farming, which would prevent 90,000 people from joining the army of unemployed every year. “Every farmer will be given one and a half times the minimum support price of the entire cost of his crop (C2 cost of Haryana farmer),” he said.

Yadav also said a campaign would be launched to save the state from the threat of climate change by increasing the forest and saving water, through which partial employment would be provided to 5 lakh families.

“Revenue resources would be mobilised for the first six missions by levying additional tax on black money in urban land and mining. For this, a special arrangement of money would be made by taxing the unoccupied plots purchased by colonisers in cities,” he added.

