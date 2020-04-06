Take lockdown as an opportunity to self-reflect, says film director Rai Yuvraj Bains

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 01:00 IST

For city-based Punjabi movie director Rai Yuvraj Bains, the lockdown has been an opportunity for self-reflection.

He believes that the lockdown, necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic’, has given us time to contemplate about our lives.

Choosing to see the glass half-full during this unprecedented situation, Bains says, “Though a number of people are facing a tough time, but it was important to impose the curfew to combat Covid-19 effectively. With people holed up, nature is getting a chance to coalesce from the damages inflicted by mankind. The lockdown has given us a chance to decompress and enjoy the company of our loved ones.”

“Earlier, my hectic schedule, did not allow me to spend quality time with my family. However, the pandemic has put things into a fresh perspective for most of us. Money, careers and other worldly affairs are not as important. Nature has its own pace and we need to sync ourselves to it,” he says.

Ask him how he spends his days in confinement, Bains says,” I am utilising this time by working out, gardening, cooking, playing the piano and writing new stories and screen plays.”

“I live near Rakh Bagh, with the lockdown in place, I find it peaceful to sit in the courtyard and listen to the birds chirp,” he says, adding that he has discovered new species of birds near his house.

Reflecting on his life amid the lockdown vis-à-vis life before it, he says, “I used to always stay busy with shoots and travelled intensively between Ludhiana, Bombay and Chandigarh. I never got a chance to marvel at beauty of nature. Nowadays, the days are all the more beautiful because of decreased air pollution,” says Bains, adding, “The government should fix 15 days of quarantine a year. It will not only benefit us but will also help nature to reclaim its space.”

Bains is also limiting the use of mobile phone and is distancing himself not only from people but from social media, too.

“I appeal residents to stay calm and spend time with themselves, enjoy nature and distance yourself from social media to save yourselves from the negativity,” he signs off .