Take selfie with segregated waste for free compost in Kharar

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:17 IST

To encourage residents to segregate waste in households, Himanshu Jain, administrator, municipal council, Kharar, has launched a campaign to give away free organic compost to those who will share selfies with the segregated waste.

Residents can go to the municipal council office, show their selfies, and get free compost for gardening.

The administrator said that Kharar had become a role model for other cities and, several high-level officers had visited Kharar’s compost sites to replicate the same elsewhere in Punjab. He also appealed to the residents to avoid usage of plastic gift wrappers, plastic carry bags, and single-use items while shopping during the festival season.

The residents must get used to keeping twin dustbins in their households for segregating wet and dry waste. Kharar has started manufacturing organic compost from wet (biodegradable waste) using mechanical composting.