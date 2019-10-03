e-paper
Taxi driver robs Ludhiana man of ₹2K, phone, arrested

Had offered him lift at railway station, pushed him out of moving car near Waves Mall

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police arrested a taxi driver for robbing a Daad village resident of his mobile phone and ₹2,700 on Thursday. The police have recovered the mobile phone and also seized the car.

The accused, Ranjit Singh, 29, of Hathur in Jagraon. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the victim, Mukul Jaiswal, had lodged a complaint on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered.

Jaiswal said he had returned to Ludhiana from Delhi by train. “I was looking for an auto-rickshaw when the accused turned up there in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift car and offered me a lift, saying that he was going to take the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and will drop me on the way,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said as they reached near Waves Mall near BRS Nagar, the accused started thrashing him and snatched his mobile phone and ₹2,700 cash, before pushing him out of the moving car, leaving him injured. The onlookers rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance.

The ADCP said the accused was arrested from near Verka Milk Plant following a tip-off, and booked under Section 379B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarabha Nagar police station. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

“The accused is already facing trial in two cases of extortion bid and drug peddling. The accused was bailed out in both the cases. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” the ADCP said.

