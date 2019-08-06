Teachers help us hone our talent

chandigarh

An ideal school is one which helps students achieve their dreams and where the teachers help them chalk out a career path for themselves. Anthony Trollope’s quote, “But the school in which good training is most practised will, as a rule, turn out the best scholars” aptly defines my school Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana. The school branched out into several schools in Ludhiana and other places within a short span of time. Our worthy chairman Rajesh Rudhra and principal Baldeep Pandher have been instrumental in imparting quality education which led to the growing popularity of the school.

The school is situated amidst peaceful and picturesque environs, spread across three-and-a-half acres. The spacious and modern building of the school welcomes the entrants and provides various facilities. Smart classrooms, well equipped biology, physics, chemistry and English labs, sports hall, auditorium, music and dance rooms and the library are some of the facilities provided to the students. The Group of Green Land Schools, Ludhiana, brings together as many as 12,000 students from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

Our principal and teachers endeavour to inculcate leadership qualities, character building, confidence and kindness in the students. Walking through the school can be a great experience. You get to hear philosophical discussions on one side, the excitement of athletes on the other, the tinkling of ghungroos in dance classes and melodious voices in music classes.

My school prepares students to face the rapidly changing world. Students learn to develop habits of inquiry, hone creativity, embrace technology and learn about entrepreneurial and moral leadership. Every year, we have district toppers from our school. Sports and co-curricular activities form an integral part of the curriculum.

Green Land has a balanced curriculum that sets direction, establishes goals and implements strategy.

At my school, students learn to build strong bonds with others, to be extroverts and express themselves confidently. At the end of twelve years, I will leave this institution as a happy, self- directed, lifelong learner, who will be capable of creating equilibrium between practices and beliefs to contribute my bit to the emerging modern India and the globe.

