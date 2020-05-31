e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Thieves break into PNB bank in Kishangarh, leave with nothing

Thieves break into PNB bank in Kishangarh, leave with nothing

Two masked men broke the shutter lock and stepped inside around 2.30am on Saturday night.

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Thieves broke into the Kishangarh branch of Punjab and National Bank (PNB) past Saturday midnight, but left empty handed.

Police said two masked men broke the shutter lock and stepped inside around 2.30am. For 30 minutes, the two men tried to remove money from the deposit machines, but left after finding no success.

A passer-by noticed the broken lock of the shutter and alerted the police. Though the bank was closed on Sunday, staff was called in to verify if anything had been stolen. The bank reported no loss.

A case under Section 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the IT Park police station against the unidentified men.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the bank to trace the accused.

top news
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, the first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit state coast during June
Nisarga, the first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit state coast during June
LIVE: Maharashtra records 2,487 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 67,655
LIVE: Maharashtra records 2,487 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 67,655
Leading India to full independence, writes Rajnath Singh
Leading India to full independence, writes Rajnath Singh
Nepal govt moves to back new map legally, tables constitutional amendment
Nepal govt moves to back new map legally, tables constitutional amendment
New ITR forms make mandatory disclosure of cash deposits over Rs 1cr, foreign travel
New ITR forms make mandatory disclosure of cash deposits over Rs 1cr, foreign travel
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In