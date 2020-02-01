Think twice before changing lanes in Chandigarh from today

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 01:45 IST

Planning to head out with your vehicle? Spare enough time for your commute, as Saturday onwards, traffic police are all set to challan vehicles switching lanes illegally, stopping on the main road or blocking the way to slip roads on Dakshin Marg, Udyog Path and Madhya Marg.

Among the three, Dakshin Marg and Madhya Marg topped in the number of road fatalities in the past two years. Besides aiming to reduce the number of accidents due to vehicles abruptly stopping on these roads, the traffic police also aim to streamline the movement of traffic with this drive.

“Our aim isn’t to harass commuters. Challans will not be issued wherever road lines aren’t clear. Our focus is on cab and auto drivers, who park their vehicles on the main roads, blocking the flow of traffic,” said Shashank Anand, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic).

He said traffic police will continue to spread awareness simultaneously.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said majority of challans will be issued at intersections where people line up in the wrong lane leading to chaos. They will also challan autos that line up outside educational institutions in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, residents complained against traffic police’s half-baked plan.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, pointed out that in a similar manner, the police in 2013 had started challaning vehicles for speeding on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, but without ensuring that all roads had proper signboards depicting the speed limit. Therefore, the drive was eventually halted till the signboards were put up, he added.

WHAT’S ALLOWED, WHAT’S NOT

Do not stop your vehicle on the main road even with parking lights on. In case of emergency, make a halt only at a bus stop, slip road or bylane.

Overtaking is allowed only where the white line on the road is dashed, near the intersections.

In case of emergency, use indicators for adequate amount before switching lane.

WHERE’S THIS APPLICABLE

DAKSHIN MARG: From Tribune Chowk to Sector 25 West

UDYOG PATH: From dividing road of Sectors 28 and 29 to dividing road of Sectors 14 and 25

MADHYA MARG: Transport light point to dividing road of Panjab University and PGIMER

THE PENALTY

FIRST-TIME OFFENCE: Rs 500

SUBSEQUENT OFFENCE: Rs 1,000

All challans will be issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act

BAN ON HEAVY VEHICLES IN PLACE FROM TODAY

Restrictions on heavy vehicles will also be in place from Saturday. As per the plan approved by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, movement of trucks, private buses and tractor trolleys carrying non-agricultural products will be banned on city roads from 6am to 11pm. This will be applicable on all internal roads (V2, V3, V4, V5, and V6) within Sectors 1 to 56. Emergency services vehicles and school buses will be exempted.

Besides, heavy vehicles on interstate routes will be banned on four major city entry and exit points from 8.30am to 10.30am and 5pm to 8pm — the peak traffic hours.

These include Zirakpur barrier to Tribune Chowk; Transport light point to Fun Republic light point; Transport light point to Tribune Chowk; and Khuda Lahora side to Junction 30 (Sector 25/38 light point) till Junction 55 (Sector 39/40/55/56 chowk).