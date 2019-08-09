This school is keeping up with the times

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:09 IST

I am fortunate to study in an institution that focuses on all round development of students along with preparing them for the competitive world. It has a variety of facilities such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence(AI) and 3D printing. The school provides us with an opportunity to research on new trends. It has also launched a mobile application called ‘Satluj App’ which combines AI with education to provide a real time assessment of a student’s academic strengths and weaknesses. A good school nowadays is one that focuses on all round development of students along with preparing them for the competitive world. I am fortunate to study in one such institution, Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula.

I study in a school which has a legacy of 45 years. Our founder and chairman, Pritam Singh Serai, is an award-winning educationist, who has previously been an educator at prestigious universities and schools in England and the United States of America. The school, led by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) awardee, directorprincipal Krit Serai, is supported by able faculty members.

Satluj has a variety of facilities such as virtual reality(VR), augmented reality(AR), mixed reality(MR), artificial intelligence(AI), 3D printing, IOT(internet of things) and block-chain. The school has its own independently funded and operational ‘innovation department’.

It provides us with an opportunity to research on new trends and innovative pedagogies throughout the world. Innovators of the year (IOYs) at our school are conferred with the task of teaching students diverse skills and training our faculty to keep them updated with the latest education trends. My school believes in experimenting with teachinglearning processes.

The school’s board has launched a mobile application called ‘Satluj App’ which combines AI with education to provide a real time assessment of a student’s academic strengths and weaknesses.

The incredible faculty at Satluj plays a major role in managing the sizeable workload of the school. Each member of the faculty has experience in his or her field.

The teachers have a vast knowledge about their subjects. My school has partnered with the University of Cambridge and introduced Cambridge courses such as ‘Preliminary English Test (PET)’ and ‘Key English Test (KET)’.

The students take these classes to become Cambridge certified English speakers.

My school’s sports department is very competent. We have various teams such as boys’ football (under-14,17,19), boys’ cricket (under-17,19) and basketball (boys’/girls’ under-14,17,19 teams. My school believes in promoting gender equality. Hence, it has introduced a girls’ football team.

