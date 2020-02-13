Three days after marriage, woman commits suicide in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:13 IST

Three days after her marriage, a 24-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling fan in Patiala on Thursday. It was the deceased’s second marriage.

Investigation officer Rauni Singh said that the deceased’s family claimed tat she was depressed after her first husband was lodged in Ludhiana jail in a rape case.

He said, “The family was sitting outside the house when the incident took place. Her five-year-old son started crying on seeing the her body hanging, which alerted the family. She was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.”

On the basis of statements of the deceased’s family, police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).