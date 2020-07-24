e-paper
Three govt schools from rural areas in Ludhiana receive edu dept awards, funds

A grant of ₹4.54 lakh has been issued by the DPI office and e-transferred to the bank accounts of the schools

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:44 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Three Government schools from rural areas of Ludhiana have been selected by the Punjab education department as best in the district in the middle, high and senior secondary levels under the Scheme 63 award.

These are—- Government Middle School, Kular, Government High School, Babarpur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Karamsar.

From all 22 districts of the state, the state education department selected one school in each category after they excelled on five parameters of the grading process-- results, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, school management committee and public contribution and students’ attendance.

A grant of ₹4.54 lakh has been issued by the DPI office and e-transferred to the bank accounts of the schools. As per details, GMS, Kular, received ₹ 90,909, GHS, Babarpur, received ₹1,36,363 and GSSS, Karamsar, got ₹2,27,272.

On June 26 last year, district education officers and heads of middle, primary and secondary schools were informed regarding the grading process. The school principals or in-charges uploaded their school’s details on e-Punjab web portal. On basis of the information, the state department selected the winner.

Government Middle School, Kular

GMS, Kular, is a self-made smart school and has a strength of 58 students with five teachers. The school in-charge, Bhupinder Singh, said, “Villagers have contributed a lot in improving the school building and infrastructure and now the school can offer better facilities to students. We will utilise the funds sent by the state for the betterment of the school,” he said.

Government High School, Babarpur

GHS, Babarpur, has a strength of 105 students and offers all facilities including smart classrooms, library, edusat lab, computer lab and water facilities with RO installed. Hardev Singh, DPE-cum-incharge, said, “The state funds can be used to maths and science parks so that students get practical exposure.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Karamsar.

Principal of GSSS Karamsar, Gurmeet Kaur, said, “I joined the school six months ago and tried to make a difference. After receiving donations from NRI’s and former students, over Rs 2 lakh had been spent on improving infrastructure and repair work. I will utilise the funds sent by the state to maintain the school playground so that students can excel in the sports also. The school’s Class 12 result was 100% and the topper , Pawandeep Kaur, scored 94.4%.”

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “I congratulate the heads and staff of the three government schools. This will motivate other government school principals to make extra effort to achieve this award.”

