Three held for murder bid on Gurdaspur army man

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:31 IST

The district police on Tuesday arrested three robbers who shot at an army man on leave near Chechian Shodian village under Purana Shalla police station in Gurdaspur district on Diwali day.

Haviladar Haqiqat Singh of 11 Dogra Regiment, a resident of Chounta village near Dinanagar, was undergoing treatment at military hospital in Pathankot and is stated to be critical. He is admitted in the ICU of the hospital, said an army official.

Haqiqat Singh had taken a leave and was on way to his village from his sister’s village Chechian Shodian with his wife and 10-year-old daughter on October 27 when he was shot at.

The robbers stopped the couple near Chechian Shodian at gunpoint and shot at the army man when he resisted their attempt to snatch his wife’s purse. They shot him in the chest, stomach and left hand. Gurdaspur superintendent of police (headquarters) Navjit Singh said the accused fled after wife of the victim started hurling stones lying on road and raised an alarm.

Navjit Singh said the accused identified as Sachpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Gunopur village in Kahnuwan Tehsil of the district and Kulwinder Singh alias Lancer of Kotli Sainian village in Gurdaspur tehsil have been arrested with a .32 bore pistol, two magazines and two live cartridges.

SP said that with the help of CCTV cameras installed on the road, the police nabbed all three robbers along with the pistol used for committing the crime.

A case under Sections 307,379-B, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused at Purana Shalla police station.

All accused have past criminal records, said the SP. Kulwinder Singh is facing three cases in Purana Shalla police station here and Police Line and A division police station in Amritsar; Gurpreet Singh has a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at police station Hajipur in Hoshiarpur and a case under Sections 363,366 of the IPC is registered against Sachpreet at Bhaini Mian Khan police station.

