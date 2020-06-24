e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three more test positive in Solan, HP’s Covid tally rises to 778

Three more test positive in Solan, HP’s Covid tally rises to 778

The patients have been shifted to the Covid-care centre in Nauni

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
(Representative Image/HT  )
         

Three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 778.

Two Delhi-returned women tested positive in Solan and one youngster in the Baddi industrial area, said Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman.

The patients have been shifted to the Covid-care centre in Nauni.

The total tally in Solan has now reached 84, of which 50 are active cases. Four patients have migrated to other states.

327 ACTIVE CASES

So far, Himachal has recorded 778 cases. At present, there are 327 active cases. Eleven people have migrated to others states and six have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 208 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 205 cases, Una with 96 cases, Solan with 84 cases, Chamba with 46, Bilaspur with 37 cases, Shimla with 36 cases, Sirmaur with 34 cases, Mandi with 24 cases, Kullu with five cases, and Kinnaur with three cases. Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only corona-free district so far.

UNA MAN TESTS POSITIVE IN PGI, LOCAL DOCTOR ISOLATED

A doctor and three other staff members of the Una Regional Hospital were home quarantined after a man from Singa village tested positive for Covid-19 at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The man was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment at the local hospital and was later referred to PGIMER.

Una chief medical officer Dr Raman Kumar said the doctor and three nurses had been home quarantined as a precautionary measure.

