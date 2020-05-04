Time for smiles, prayers, friends’ reunions and exercise at the Sukhna Lake

chandigarh

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:44 IST

Former Punjab education board employee OP Bansal, aged 73, joined his hands and closed his eyes in prayer once he reached Sukhna Lake on Monday morning.

As the UT administration lifted the curfew imposed in the city from March 24 to check the transmission of Covid-19, and allowed people to take their morning constitutional, Bansal said being by the lakeside in the early hours “was a simple joy” that he had missed terribly.

Another walker, O Midha, director, department of laws, Chandigarh University, turned 52 on Monday. Being able to walk at the Sukhna was the “best birthday present ever,” he said.

Drenched in sweat, 25-year-old Sumedh Kumar, a technician, said nothing could replace the feeling of jogging at the beautiful spot.

Ecstatic at being allowed out after being cooped up indoors for 41 days most regulars reached the lake early in the morning to resume their routine. By 8 am more than 40 people had gathered there to walk, exercise and run.

Anuj Khattar, aged 53, a BPO owner, said he had been walking every morning around the lake for over 35 years. “Nothing can compare with the satisfaction I got today as we were missing our lake. Although there are fewer people today as the restrictions have been just been removed, hopefully more people should join us soon.”

“Finally we can come out for walks, who had imagined that such simple things would be taken away from us. Now we are more appreciative of the good things in life,” said Vinod Bansal, aged 40, an engineer.

A third year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, who did not wish to be named, said, “I have come here for fresh air after spending days at home. I haven’t told my parents as they would get upset, but I really needed this break.”

Midha and Alok Sharma, a doctor, both walking partners here since 1997, have seen each other for the first time after the lockdown.

“I thank the almighty that I could come here on my birthday to meet my friends,” smiled Midha.

And even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city, Sharma added, “We are aware of the dangers that coronavirus poses and are taking all precautions, including social distancing and wearing masks, but the joy of walking at the lake is unparalleled.”