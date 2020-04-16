e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Time for syllabus completion will be given after lockdown: PU vice-chancellor

Time for syllabus completion will be given after lockdown: PU vice-chancellor

This comes days after the V-C had directed the teaching departments and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:27 IST
Panjab University(PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday told the chairpersons of various departments to assure students that offline classes will be held and time will be given for exam preparation after the lockdown.

The V-C announced his decision during an online interaction with 38 chairpersons, directors and coordinators of different departments, institutes and centres, including regional centres of PU at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Muktsar and Kauni.

This comes days after the V-C had directed the teaching departments and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9, using online modes of teaching. The direction had drawn flak from students and teachers of the university as well as affiliated colleges.

“The V-C told us to assure students that offline classes will be held to complete the syllabus after the lockdown,” said a chairperson of a department, on condition of anonymity.

“Most of the syllabus was completed before the varsity suspended the class work. The V-C has assured that time will be given to students to complete the syllabus,” confirmed another member who attended the meeting.

The PU had suspended class work on March 15.

Raj Kumar also urged all to ensure that the faculty stays connected with the students for confidence-building. He shared that six project proposals on COVID-19 had been submitted to different ministries of the government and six more were in pipeline.

