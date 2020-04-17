Tokens given, farmers not ready; Punjab changes system

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:38 IST

With the state’s decision to issue procurement tokens for farmers through commission agents (arthiyas) based on last season’s trends not yielding desired result, authorities will implement a new system that will be based on demand from farmers. Under the previous system, most farmers who got tokens were not ready with the harvest, so they were unable to come to mandis. Conversely, farmers who were done with the harvest were made to wait.

The procurement, under strict regulation due to covid-19 pandemic, started on April 15.

“Instead of issuing tokens on the basis of the crop arrival trend of the last season, we will now follow a demand-based system. Farmers would get tokens after they tell their commission agents that their crop is harvested and moisture in the grain is within permissible limit of 12%,” said state’s food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

He added that the mandi board would take demand from farmers whose crop is ready, through mandi secretaries. Token would again be issued through the arhtiyas.

The changes were introduced after Ashu met farmers and arhtiyas in Khanna mandi on Thursday. He found some dissatisfied farmers and some commission agents alleging bias. “Arhtiyas who have connections in the government are managing token for their farmers,” alleged Raghbir Singh of Khant village near Khamano in Ludhiana.

“Arhtiyas would meet every morning and share demand. Tokens will be issued on this basis,” Vijay Kalra, president, Commission Agents’ Association told HT, adding, however, that to ensure speedy procurement, trends of previous years would need to be taken into consideration.

This is the first time procurement is happening through a token system since the 1960s and is to be wound up in 45 days this year against the usual 21.

“We are bringing in a new system, but want to clarify that without a valid token no farmer would be entertained. If any farmer is found without a token in any mandi, his arhtiya would face cancellation of licence,” said a senior officer of the food department. The daily lifting has already been capped at 3 lakh tonne.

MANDIS IN FEROZEPUR, LUDHIANA VILLAGES SHUT

Grain mandis of Payal village in Ludhiana and Wara Bhai Ke village in Ferozepur were sealed after positive cases were reported. Arhtiyas have been asked to shift to other mandis.

MANDI BOARD ISSUES 2.85 LAKH CURFEW PASSES

The mandi board has issued 2.85 lakh curfew passes to farmers through arthiyas. Additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna said said the passes were being issued to farmers through arthiyas and there was no condition or restriction to get these through any mobile app.

SYSTEM HAS FLOPPED, TAKE CORRECTIVE ACTION: SUKHBIR TO CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the e-token system had failed in Punjab and urged CM Captain Amarinder Singh to take corrective steps. “It seems most plans have been made on paper only as there is a big mismatch between the announcements of the government and ground situation,” he claimed.

He also requested the CM to intervene and resolve all pending issues of commission agents who were demanding payment of Rs 200 crore in dues and insurance cover for labourers, besides other issues.

Light rain predicted in region

Light to moderate showers are likely in Punjab and Haryana till Sunday, the weather department has predicted. It added western disturbances are active in the region. “Rain up to 20 mm can be expected at a few stations (between 25% to 50% stations) in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday and in isolated stations on Sunday and Monday. Gusty winds up to 40km per hour are also likely, it added.