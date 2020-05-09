e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Train to take migrants from Chandigarh to UP today

Train to take migrants from Chandigarh to UP today

The train will ferry 1,118 migrants in 22 bogies to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT administration will bear all expenses, including food. to the migrants who will be travelling in the train from Chandigarh to Gonda in UP on Sunday.
The UT administration will bear all expenses, including food. to the migrants who will be travelling in the train from Chandigarh to Gonda in UP on Sunday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

The first train to take stranded migrants from Chandigarh to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh (UP), carrying around 1,188 passengers, will depart from Chandigarh railway station at 6pm on Sunday.

Station superintendent Anil Vijj said, “The train, having 22 bogies with 54 passengers each, will go to Gonda. Passengers will be provided free packaged food during the journey by the UT administration. All expenses will be borne by the administration.”

An officer explained that migrants wishing to go back to their home states can apply at the website (http://chandigarh.gov.in). He/she must fill basic details and submit after giving a one time password. The registered passengers will be informed by SMS to report at centres for screening in UT . This SMS also serves as the ticket for the passenger. Then they will get to board buses to the railway station which will be strictly as per the messages they receive. These messages should not be forwarded or shared with others as these will be verified at the raiway station.

Rajiv Tiwari, the nodal officer appointed by the administration, said that people going to Gonda will be screened in the parking lot of the railway station in the afternoon. He has also appealed to citizens that only workers going to Gonda must reach the railway station.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In