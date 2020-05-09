Train to take migrants from Chandigarh to UP today

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:50 IST

The first train to take stranded migrants from Chandigarh to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh (UP), carrying around 1,188 passengers, will depart from Chandigarh railway station at 6pm on Sunday.

Station superintendent Anil Vijj said, “The train, having 22 bogies with 54 passengers each, will go to Gonda. Passengers will be provided free packaged food during the journey by the UT administration. All expenses will be borne by the administration.”

An officer explained that migrants wishing to go back to their home states can apply at the website (http://chandigarh.gov.in). He/she must fill basic details and submit after giving a one time password. The registered passengers will be informed by SMS to report at centres for screening in UT . This SMS also serves as the ticket for the passenger. Then they will get to board buses to the railway station which will be strictly as per the messages they receive. These messages should not be forwarded or shared with others as these will be verified at the raiway station.

Rajiv Tiwari, the nodal officer appointed by the administration, said that people going to Gonda will be screened in the parking lot of the railway station in the afternoon. He has also appealed to citizens that only workers going to Gonda must reach the railway station.